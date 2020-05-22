Brainerd High School celebrates graduation with procession at Brainerd International Raceway

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Amid the pandemic, Brainerd High School seniors celebrated graduation by riding in vehicles with their family around the Brainerd International Raceway.

Ready. Set. Graduate!

With traditional graduation ceremonies canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brainerd International Raceway opened up its track to the Class of 2020 for a special sendoff.

Friday night, the raceway hosted graduation for Brainerd High School students, who with their families, were able to slowly drive in a procession on the track. Students decorated their vehicles with balloons and posters and an announcer read each graduates name over the PA system.

Those in attendance also celebrated with a balloon release from their vehicles.