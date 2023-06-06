FOX 9 has learned the driver of the stolen vehicle that crashed into a bus shelter in Minneapolis after a police chase on Monday was driven by a 12-year-old boy.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office also tells FOX 9 everyone in the vehicle was under the age of 16.

That 12-year-old boy is now awaiting charges related to his role in the crash. Police say the chase started when they spotted a vehicle driving erratically in Minneapolis. They later determined the vehicle matched the description of a car that had been involved in multiple armed robberies earlier in the day.

The Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force and Minneapolis police pursued the vehicle leading to the crash near Penn Avenue North and Olson Memorial Highway. The stolen vehicle hit another driver before crashing into the bus shelter, injuring a man at the shelter.

In the aftermath of a car crash, six children attempted to flee on foot from the mangled Kia before being detained. Since the incident, the driver, a boy, has been referred to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office for potential criminal charges.

Remarkably, the boy celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. He was 12 years old at the time of the alleged crime and has since turned 13. The new top prosecutor of Hennepin County now has until 1:30 PM on Wednesday to make a decision on charging.