Border patrol seizes $900K worth of counterfeit $1 bills at International Falls crossing

Border agents in International Falls, Minnesota found a massive batch of fake bills during a train check last month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the bills were found during a check of a commercial rail shipment originally coming from China stopped at the border in December.

During the search, officials say agents discovered 45 cartons that contained what they believed were fake bills in the form of $1 bills. An investigation by the Secret Service determined the bills were indeed fake.

The counterfeit money has since been turned over to the Secret Service.