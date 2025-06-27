Boom Island Park mass shooting: Man arrested

The Brief A man, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the mass shooting at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. The shooting left a woman dead and several others injured. Officials increased security at the park in the wake of the shooting.



A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly mass shooting at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on June 1.

Stageina Katraya Shapryia Whiting, 23, of Brooklyn Center was killed in the shooting, while six others were injured during the incident.

Boom Island Park mass shooting arrest

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department said at 2 p.m. on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant in Spring Lake Park and arrested the suspect.

He was booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

He has not been officially charged as of this writing.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released a statement following his arrest: "I am grateful for the thorough and dedicated investigative work that led to the arrest of this individual. As the investigation proceeds, I hope this arrest brings some level of justice and comfort to the victims and their loved ones."

Woman killed, others injured at Boom Island Park

Dig deeper:

The shooting happened on June 1 at Boom Island Park, where police say a large group had been gathering for what appeared to be a barbecue. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

Whiting was shot in the torso and later died at the hospital.

Police say five other people suffered gunshot wounds, including four men with non-life-threatening injuries and a man who suffered life-threatening injuries. A sixth person, a woman, was reportedly injured during the chaos amid the shooting.

The shooting prompted officials to increase security measures at the park.