Minneapolis Boom Island Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

A shooting at Boom Island Park near downtown Minneapolis left five men injured and a woman dead.

Boom Island shooting

What we know:

Police responded to reports of gunfire at Boom Island Park around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a "chaotic scene" with at least 100 people still in the park.

In total, police say six people were shot. Three shooting victims were found at the scene, one person was found in a car near the entrance of the park, and two people were transported by private vehicle. One additional adult was injured during the commotion afterward and was possibly knocked unconscious.

Police say four of the men shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one man suffered life-threatening injuries. One woman died from her injuries at the hospital.

"Obviously, our hearts go out to the woman whose life was taken in this incident and everyone else that was affected by it. Our investigators are working diligently and will continue to do so until we can identify all of those that were responsible for this," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

What they're saying:

Investigators are still on scene as of Monday morning to collect the "hundreds of pieces of evidence." Police believe there was more than one shooter, and described the number of casings as something that would be found in a "warzone."

"This is outrageous. It’s more akin to a warzone with the amount of shell casings the officers are recovering here than something you would find in a park. It’s sickening," said O’Hara.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting, but said there was some type of large gathering at the park that erupted into gunfire.

"I don't know what can motivate people to come armed to a gathering like this in the way that they did. And so we're working to identify what the motive and what actually caused this," he said.

What we don't know:

The circumstances and motive of the incident remain unclear. Police believe additional people at the park have relevant information to the investigation, and are asking them to come forward.

So far, no arrests have been made.