Boom Island Park security measures added after mass shooting

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
9
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Big Stone County
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Mower County, Wabasha County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Chisago County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Todd County, McLeod County, Swift County, Steele County, Stevens County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Stearns County, Le Sueur County, Benton County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Anoka County, Brown County, Sherburne County, Pope County, Rice County, Ramsey County, Isanti County, Morrison County, Waseca County, Wright County, Goodhue County, Mille Lacs County, Watonwan County, Kanabec County, Martin County, Washington County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Douglas County, Yellow Medicine County, Scott County, Freeborn County, Meeker County, Renville County, Faribault County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, West Becker County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County

Boom Island Park security measures added after mass shooting

By
Published  June 19, 2025 1:21pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
More patrols on Boom Island after mass shooting

More patrols on Boom Island after mass shooting

Minneapolis police will increase patrols at Boom Island starting Friday after a mass shooting earlier in the week that left one woman dead and five others injured.

The Brief

    • Minneapolis park officials announced new safety measures at Boom Island Park after the June 1 mass shooting that left a woman dead.
    • The park entrance road and parking lots will soon close at 9 p.m. and a mobile surveillance camera at the park in the area will remain in place.
    • Police will also continue overnight patrols of the park.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is taking new security measures at Boom Island Park in response to the mass shooting on June 1 that left one woman dead and six other people injured. 

READ MORE: Divers search for evidence related to Boom Island Park homicide

Boom Island security measures 

Parking regulations:

Minneapolis officials announced that the park entrance road and parking lot will be closed at 9 p.m. starting on Monday, June 23. 

Despite visitors not being allowed to drive into the park after 9 p.m., the MPRB said the park and park trails will remain open for use. 

Park attendants will also be assigned to evening events that have picnic and event permits and will allow attendees to exit the park when permitted events end at 10 p.m. 

Mobile surveillance camera:

The MPRB said it will keep the mobile camera that is currently in place.

Police patrols:

There will also be more park police patrolling the area overnight, according to park board officials.  

Park police will reportedly be assigned to Boom Island Park from 8 p.m. to midnight through June 22, after which officers will "continue to patrol the park as part of their ongoing citywide patrols of parks", according to MPRB.

Boom Island mass shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Sunday, June 1, at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a chaotic scene with about 100 people still at Boom Island Park. 

Police believe there was more than one shooter, and there were so many shell casings that Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that the scene looked like a "war zone". 

Although investigators say they have several leads in the case, no arrests have been made. 

Six people were shot, including a woman who died from her injuries. One man suffered life-threatening injuries. 

The woman was identified as 23-year-old Stageina Katraya Shapryia.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board and past FOX 9 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis