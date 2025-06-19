Boom Island Park security measures added after mass shooting

The Brief Minneapolis park officials announced new safety measures at Boom Island Park after the June 1 mass shooting that left a woman dead. The park entrance road and parking lots will soon close at 9 p.m. and a mobile surveillance camera at the park in the area will remain in place. Police will also continue overnight patrols of the park.



The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is taking new security measures at Boom Island Park in response to the mass shooting on June 1 that left one woman dead and six other people injured.

Boom Island security measures

Parking regulations:

Minneapolis officials announced that the park entrance road and parking lot will be closed at 9 p.m. starting on Monday, June 23.

Despite visitors not being allowed to drive into the park after 9 p.m., the MPRB said the park and park trails will remain open for use.

Park attendants will also be assigned to evening events that have picnic and event permits and will allow attendees to exit the park when permitted events end at 10 p.m.

Mobile surveillance camera:

The MPRB said it will keep the mobile camera that is currently in place.

Police patrols:

There will also be more park police patrolling the area overnight, according to park board officials.

Park police will reportedly be assigned to Boom Island Park from 8 p.m. to midnight through June 22, after which officers will "continue to patrol the park as part of their ongoing citywide patrols of parks", according to MPRB.

Boom Island mass shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Sunday, June 1, at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a chaotic scene with about 100 people still at Boom Island Park.

Police believe there was more than one shooter, and there were so many shell casings that Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that the scene looked like a "war zone".

Although investigators say they have several leads in the case, no arrests have been made.

Six people were shot, including a woman who died from her injuries. One man suffered life-threatening injuries.

The woman was identified as 23-year-old Stageina Katraya Shapryia.