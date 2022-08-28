Boil water advisory issued in Andover, Minn.

City officials in Andover, Minnesota have issued a boil water advisory for residents that use municipal water after an incident Sunday morning.

Officials say the Andover water system suffered an equipment failure that caused a loss of pressure. As a result, the water might not be safe to drink on Sunday.

"A loss of water pressure means that contamination could have entered our drinking water distribution system," an explainer post from the city reads. "There is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain bacteria that could make you sick. The affected area is shown on the attached map."

The city is running tests on the water and will notify residents once they know the water is safe to use again. Andover officials say residents should avoid drinking, cooking with, or brushing their teeth with tap water for the time being.

They added these recommendations:

Bring all water to a rolling boil for one (1) minute.

Let water cool before drinking.

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in water.

Impacted areas

View map from the City of Andover