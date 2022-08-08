Body recovered from St. Croix river Monday, authorities investigating

article

Authorities in Washington County are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township on Monday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 a.m. police were alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site.

When officers arrived, they found a boat that was unoccupied, but full of fishing equipment.

The owner of the boat was identified through registration records as a 43-year-old man from White Bear Lake, and a truck registered to the same owner was found in the Boom Site parking lot.

When police contacted the owner’s family, they confirmed he usually fished that stretch of river, often alone and during the late evening hours. The family further reported he had left to go fishing Sunday night, but hadn’t returned.

At around 1 p.m. Monday, a body matching the description of the man was found one mile south of where the abandoned boat was earlier found.

There were no signs of obvious damage to the boat and he was not wearing a life jacket when his body was recovered.

The identity of the man will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner pending investigation.