Residents push back against Blue Line extension through north Minneapolis

A controversial light rail extension is moving forward in the approval process, despite major pushback from many in the community it would impact.

The Metro Transit blue line could soon extend through several communities in north Minneapolis, Crystal, and Brooklyn Park, as it faces municipal consent votes from those city councils.

At a Minneapolis city council meeting on Thursday, around 30 people spoke in opposition to the project, with three people urging the council to approve the current plans.

"I’m tired of projects being pushed by MET Council and when we show up and give our opinion and speak from the heart we are completely ignored," said Executive Director of the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition Kristel Porter.

Porter said more than 85 percent of businesses they surveyed along West Broadway oppose the current plans.

"I have a daughter and grandkids, so buying this building gives them an opportunity to build wealth, but I don’t know what’s going to happen," said Diane Elliott-Robinson who owns Hollywood Studio of Dance. "Will I be able to stay in business?"

Elliott-Robinson has been in business in North Minneapolis for nearly 34 years. She is concerned about the loss of parking for her students and their parents, who often drive from nearby suburbs. She also says she has safety concerns about a light rail station being nearby.

She said she’s made an effort to share her concern with planners, but feels they don’t want to hear it.

"They’ll write it all down, act like they’re listening to you and then they come up with their own plan."

Meanwhile, some people say a light rail line will bring more business to North Minneapolis and beyond while helping reduce pollution.

"Cars are the least efficient and least safe way to move through the community, and we should fully be supporting the blue line extension," said Connor Carol.

Several cities along the light rail line are scheduled to take a municipal consent vote in the coming weeks, but if they reject it the Met Council can still move forward with the project if it chooses.

