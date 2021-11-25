Bloomington police looking for 19-year-old missing vulnerable adult

article

Police in Bloomington are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman who is considered a vulnerable adult.

Rosaleia Garcia Shelton left her home in Bloomington on Monday around 4 p.m., according to the Bloomington Police Department. Investigators determined she was last seen on camera in the area of France Avenue South and Old Shakopee Road.

Police and Shelton’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Shelton is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a long black coat, possibly gray pants, black tennis shoes and was carrying a pink backpack with cats on it. Family said she has a scar over her left eyebrow.

Advertisement

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Shelton is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900 with any information.