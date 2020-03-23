Blood donors needed, but advised to make appointments first

article

The American Red Cross is getting an overwhelming response to its initial call for blood donations. Staff are grateful for the offers, but are asking people to schedule appointments before coming to a donation center.



“We want to help our staff manage the flow of donors appropriately in alignment with social distancing practices,” said Sue Thesenga, Communications Manager for the Red Cross.



In the Minnesota-Dakotas Region, 200 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns which translates to about 6,800 fewer blood donations.



The organization also asks for patience from future donors as there may not be an immediate appointment available when someone calls for one.



“As experts have emphasized, this is not limited to days and we will continue to face blood collection challenges for weeks and even months during this crisis,” Thesenga told FOX 9.



Make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

