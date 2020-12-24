Expand / Collapse search

Blizzard brings up to 9 inches of snow, 68 mph wind gusts

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Snow piles up in St. Paul, Minnesota yard during Wednesday’s blizzard

A timelapse of the snow accumulation in St. Paul, Minnesota during Wednesday's blizzard. Video courtesy of Fred Veinfurt.

(FOX 9) - Wednesday’s blizzard brought up to 9 inches of snow in some parts of Minnesota and wind gusts of up to 68 miles per hour. 

Maple Grove saw the most snow with 9 inches. The National Weather Service reported 8.7 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. 

Blizzard conditions on Highway 10 in Waconia

Icy roads and low visibility created nearly impossible driving conditions on Hwy. 10 West in Waconia, Minnesota Wednesday.

The real concern during the storm was the strong winds, which, combined with the falling snow, created blizzard conditions on roads across the state. 

Redwood Falls in southern Minnesota recorded wind gusts of up to 68 miles per hour while some parts of the western Twin Cities metro experienced wind gusts of around 66 miles per hour. 

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of Minnesota Thursday. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

The strong winds continued to whip through Minnesota Thursday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Chill Advisory for most of the state through noon. Wind chills are expected to be around -25 to -35 degrees. 

Snow totals 

Snow totals across Minnesota from the Dec. 23 blizzard. (FOX 9)

  • Maple Grove: 9.0"
  • Richfield: 8.7"
  • MSP Airport: 8.7"
  • Chanhassen: 8.2"
  • Woodbury: 7.0"
  • Red Wing: 6.0"
  • Hayward: 4.8"

Peak wind gusts 

Peak wind gusts during the Dec. 23 blizzard. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

  • Redwood Falls: 68 mph 
  • Brooklyn Center: 66 mph
  • Crystal: 66 mph 
  • Fairmont: 60 mph
  • Morris: 60 mph
  • MSP Airport: 58 mph
  • Eden Prairie: 54 mph

