Blizzard brings up to 9 inches of snow, 68 mph wind gusts

Wednesday’s blizzard brought up to 9 inches of snow in some parts of Minnesota and wind gusts of up to 68 miles per hour.

Maple Grove saw the most snow with 9 inches. The National Weather Service reported 8.7 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The real concern during the storm was the strong winds, which, combined with the falling snow, created blizzard conditions on roads across the state.

Redwood Falls in southern Minnesota recorded wind gusts of up to 68 miles per hour while some parts of the western Twin Cities metro experienced wind gusts of around 66 miles per hour.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of Minnesota Thursday. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

The strong winds continued to whip through Minnesota Thursday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Chill Advisory for most of the state through noon. Wind chills are expected to be around -25 to -35 degrees.

Snow totals

Snow totals across Minnesota from the Dec. 23 blizzard. (FOX 9)

Maple Grove: 9.0"

Richfield: 8.7"

MSP Airport: 8.7"

Chanhassen: 8.2"

Woodbury: 7.0"

Red Wing: 6.0"

Hayward: 4.8"

Peak wind gusts

Peak wind gusts during the Dec. 23 blizzard. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

Redwood Falls: 68 mph

Brooklyn Center: 66 mph

Crystal: 66 mph

Fairmont: 60 mph

Morris: 60 mph

MSP Airport: 58 mph

Eden Prairie: 54 mph

