Live updates: State Patrol responds to 251 crashes, 129 vehicles off road

Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
9
Blizzard Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 2:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Pierce County, Polk County
Developing

Live updates: State Patrol responds to 251 crashes, 129 vehicles off road

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Winter Weather
FOX 9
article

The State Patrol responds to a car off the road near Clearwater, Minnesota on I-94 Wednesday. (Minnesota State Patrol)

MONTICELLO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it has responded to 251 crashes, 129 vehicles that ran off the road and 19 jackknifed semis Wednesday during blizzard conditions.

41 of those crashes involved injuries, none of which were life threatening. These statistics were the totals as of 4 p.m. The State Patrol says new crash numbers will be available around 9 p.m. 

Separate multi-vehicle crashes closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 in Monticello and Albertville Wednesday afternoon and another crash closed I-90 in Fairmont, Minnesota. 

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, as of 3:33 p.m. a crash closed I-90 in both directions between Exit 102 at MN-15 and Exit 107 at MN 262 near Farimont.

MNDOT said a multi-vehicle crash closed I-94 eastbound around 2:45 p.m. as crews respond to the scene.

Cars were backed up after a pile-up crash closed lanes of I-94 eastbound and westbound Wednesday. (MnDOT)

Minutes later, MnDOT said another multi-vehicle crash, just a few miles southeast of the first one closed the westbound lanes of the interstate.

A no-travel advisory has been issued for western Minnesota Wednesday. A blizzard warning is in effect for the western half of the state and the Twin Cities metro area.

Limited visibility in western Minnesota as winter storm moves in

There was limited visibility and blowing snow on Highway 10 near Moorhead, Minnesota, leading to some crashes and cars off the road. Video courtesy of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Dozens of crashes have been reported statewide Wednesday as snow and wind made for rapidly deteriorating driving conditions.

Low visibility on I-94 in northwestern Minnesota amid winter storm

Minnesota State Patrol troopers are reporting low visibility along Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota amid Wednesday's winter storm. Video courtesy of the Minnesota State Patrol.

MnDOT offered the following recommendations for motorists using the interstate Wednesday: 

Eastbound Interstate 94 closed between Monticello and Rogers due to multiple vehicle crash and pile-up at Highway 241 in St. Michael/Albertville, Wright County. Motorists are urged to exit eastbound I-94 at Highway 25 in Monticello and follow the I-94 alternate route signs or seek other routes. The interstate will be closed for several hours to clear the crash. Watch for emergency responders and give them room to work. Check 511mn.org for latest information.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX9.com for the latest.

