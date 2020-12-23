Live updates: State Patrol responds to 251 crashes, 129 vehicles off road

article

The Minnesota State Patrol says it has responded to 251 crashes, 129 vehicles that ran off the road and 19 jackknifed semis Wednesday during blizzard conditions.

41 of those crashes involved injuries, none of which were life threatening. These statistics were the totals as of 4 p.m. The State Patrol says new crash numbers will be available around 9 p.m.

Separate multi-vehicle crashes closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 in Monticello and Albertville Wednesday afternoon and another crash closed I-90 in Fairmont, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, as of 3:33 p.m. a crash closed I-90 in both directions between Exit 102 at MN-15 and Exit 107 at MN 262 near Farimont.

MNDOT said a multi-vehicle crash closed I-94 eastbound around 2:45 p.m. as crews respond to the scene.

Advertisement

Cars were backed up after a pile-up crash closed lanes of I-94 eastbound and westbound Wednesday. (MnDOT)

Minutes later, MnDOT said another multi-vehicle crash, just a few miles southeast of the first one closed the westbound lanes of the interstate.

A no-travel advisory has been issued for western Minnesota Wednesday. A blizzard warning is in effect for the western half of the state and the Twin Cities metro area.

Dozens of crashes have been reported statewide Wednesday as snow and wind made for rapidly deteriorating driving conditions.

MnDOT offered the following recommendations for motorists using the interstate Wednesday:

Eastbound Interstate 94 closed between Monticello and Rogers due to multiple vehicle crash and pile-up at Highway 241 in St. Michael/Albertville, Wright County. Motorists are urged to exit eastbound I-94 at Highway 25 in Monticello and follow the I-94 alternate route signs or seek other routes. The interstate will be closed for several hours to clear the crash. Watch for emergency responders and give them room to work. Check 511mn.org for latest information.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX9.com for the latest.

Stay up to date on the winter weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple.