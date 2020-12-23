Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
7
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Pipestone County, Rock County, South Aitkin County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 2:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County

Strong winds bring bitter cold start to Christmas Eve

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 9
article

A map of the wind speeds in miles per hour amid the high impact winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

(FOX 9) - It looks like there will be a "White Christmas" this year, but it's coming with blizzard conditions, and a bitter cold Christmas Eve morning.

As the snow tapers off Wednesday night, strong winds will continue to whip through Minnesota, bringing a subzero wind chill for Thursday morning.

Wind gusts exceeded 40 mph for the Twin Cities metro, and more than 50 mph for surrounding areas. By morning, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is projected to have a wind chill around -25.

Due to the wind, low visibility on snow-packed, slick roads caused multiple highway closures. Minnesota State Patrol reported hundreds of crashes statewide.

