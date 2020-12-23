Strong winds bring bitter cold start to Christmas Eve

article

It looks like there will be a "White Christmas" this year, but it's coming with blizzard conditions, and a bitter cold Christmas Eve morning.

As the snow tapers off Wednesday night, strong winds will continue to whip through Minnesota, bringing a subzero wind chill for Thursday morning.

Wind gusts exceeded 40 mph for the Twin Cities metro, and more than 50 mph for surrounding areas. By morning, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is projected to have a wind chill around -25.

Due to the wind, low visibility on snow-packed, slick roads caused multiple highway closures. Minnesota State Patrol reported hundreds of crashes statewide.

