Blink-182 bringing 'One More Time' tour to Minnesota in 2024

article

Blink-182 is returning to Minnesota next summer.

The popular rock band is bringing its 30-city "One More Time" tour to Target Center in Minneapolis on Aug. 6, 2024. The stop will feature special guest Pierce The Veil.

The tour is named for the band's new album "One More Time." It marks the first time in a decade Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together.

The award-winning band last played in Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center, in May 2023.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, here.