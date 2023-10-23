Expand / Collapse search

Blink-182 bringing 'One More Time' tour to Minnesota in 2024

By FOX 9 Staff
Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker of Blink-182 perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Blink-182 is returning to Minnesota next summer. 

The popular rock band is bringing its 30-city "One More Time" tour to Target Center in Minneapolis on Aug. 6, 2024. The stop will feature special guest Pierce The Veil. 

The tour is named for the band's new album "One More Time." It marks the first time in a decade Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together. 

The award-winning band last played in Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center, in May 2023.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, here