Pedestrian in Blaine fatally struck while crossing road: State Patrol

Authorities say a woman died Thursday evening after being struck by a driver while crossing an intersection.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the incident happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of 85th Avenue and Highway 47 in Blaine. The woman was attempting to cross the intersection when a 31-year-old driver was heading south on the highway.

The driver, who had a green light, entered the intersection and struck the woman as she crossed the street, according to the report. First responders arrived and started diverting traffic away from the scene.

The woman, identified as a 47-year-old woman from Blaine, died at the scene. The crash report indicates alcohol was not considered a factor. The 31-year-old driver did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

At least 216 people have been killed in Minnesota traffic incidents so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.