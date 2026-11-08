Man killed after being hit by truck on Highway 65 in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 42-year-old Blaine man was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 65, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Deadly Blaine crash
What we know:
Minnesota State Patrol report the crash happened just before 8 p.m. along Highway 65 near 125th Avenue.
Authorities say a Dodge Ram was headed northbound on Highway 65 when it hit a pedestrian – a 42-year-old Blaine man – who had entered the lane of traffic near 125th Avenue.
The 42-year-old man died as a result of the crash, troopers say.
What we don't know:
The exact circumstances of the crash were not released, and it's unclear why the man was on Highway 65. Near 125th Avenue, the highway has four lanes separated by a median, a 60-mph speed limit and no sidewalks or crosswalks.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol.