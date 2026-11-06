Possible measles exposure at Wisconsin hospital emergency room

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it is investigating a possible measles exposure in the emergency department of Marshfield Medical Center in Weston. Health officials say a person confirmed to have measles visited the hospital while they were able to spread the virus. Health officials are working to notify people who may have been exposed to the virus.



Wisconsin health officials are investigating a possible measles exposure at a hospital emergency room.

Possible measles exposure at Marshfield Medical Center

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the possible measles exposure occurred at the Marshfield Medical Center in the Weston emergency department.

Health officials say that a person who has been confirmed to have measles, came into the emergency department while they were able to spread the virus to others. Officials are working to find and notify people who may have been exposed.

According to officials, people who were at that hospital on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., could have been exposed.

READ MORE: Wisconsin measles outbreak: Infant death reported in southwestern Wisconsin

Why you should care:

Here is what DHS officials say people who were at that location on that date and time should do:

Check your vaccination status. Wisconsinites can check their vaccination status using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or by contacting their health care provider or local health department. If you are unsure whether you are protected against measles, contact your health care provider or local health department.

Watch for symptoms for 21 days after your possible exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A rash usually develops a few days later.

Call ahead before seeking medical care if you develop symptoms. Tell your health care provider that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent measles from spreading to others.

Health officials say those who are at the most risk are people who are not vaccinated or don't know their vaccination status.