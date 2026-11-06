St. Paul police investigating death on Mounds Boulevard
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ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating a death in the 900 block of Mounds Boulevard Friday morning.
St. Paul death investigation
What we know:
The St. Paul Police Department announced the death investigation just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
The police department shared a photo of officers holding a perimeter around a car that appears to be up against a tree.
Police said more information is forthcoming.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared details on the possible nature of the death or whether they are looking for any suspects in relation to the death.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Paul Police Department.