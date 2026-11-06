St. Paul police investigating death on Mounds Boulevard

article

The Brief Police are investigating a death in the 900 block of Mounds Boulevard in St. Paul. St. Paul police announced the investigation at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. An image shared by police shows officers holding a perimeter around a car that appears to be up against a tree.



St. Paul police are investigating a death in the 900 block of Mounds Boulevard Friday morning.

St. Paul death investigation

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department announced the death investigation just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The police department shared a photo of officers holding a perimeter around a car that appears to be up against a tree.

Police said more information is forthcoming.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details on the possible nature of the death or whether they are looking for any suspects in relation to the death.