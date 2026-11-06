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St. Paul police investigating death on Mounds Boulevard

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 6, 2026 10:56 AM CST
Published November 6, 2026 10:56 AM CST
article

St. Paul police investigate a  death on Mounds Boulevard. 

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a death in the 900 block of Mounds Boulevard in St. Paul.
    • St. Paul police announced the investigation at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.
    • An image shared by police shows officers holding a perimeter around a car that appears to be up against a tree.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating a death in the 900 block of Mounds Boulevard Friday morning.

St. Paul death investigation 

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department announced the death investigation just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The police department shared a photo of officers holding a perimeter around a car that appears to be up against a tree.

Police said more information is forthcoming.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details on the possible nature of the death or whether they are looking for any suspects in relation to the death. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Paul Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetySt. Paul