Blaine, Ham Lake well water pumping investigated by DNR

Homeowners in Blaine and Ham Lake rely on private wells to bring water into their homes, but this month the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says well interference has left some of those families without enough water.

Last summer, the DNR began receiving complaints, and after looking into 50 of them more recently, officials were able to substantiate 47. They say most of the problem was that the city of Blaine pumped a high volume of water last summer.

"The water pretty much stopped in most circumstances," William Bastian of Bastian Well Service told FOX 9 on Tuesday. "You could almost count on it. In many cases, they would notice that they have no water early in the morning until maybe noon."

To solve the problem, Bastian had to lower well pumps deeper into the ground, costing most homeowners between $600 and $800.

"I probably worked on 40 or 50 wells, and in the Ham Lake area mostly," Bastian said.

At the time the reports started to come in, Blaine’s director of engineering Dan Schluender admits three of the wells the city was pumping were un-permitted.

"We shut those three wells off immediately, and they remain off until these issues are resolved," Schluender said. "The city wants to do the right thing, so we’re going to make sure these are rectified."

Meanwhile, the DNR says all 47 residents with validated claims have had their water restored. Next, it will help work out a financial settlement between all parties involved, as more complaints continue to come in.

"The city was aware there was going to be some well interference," Schluender said. "The city wants to do the right thing by these residents, and make sure that they have a well that operates for them."