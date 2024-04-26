Blaine family announces Vikings first round pick at NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings had a great night at the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Ewing family had an unforgettable one.

Alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the Blaine family had the honor of announcing the Vikings first round pick in Detroit on Thursday night.

"I was frankly stunned when I got the call... It was very exciting. We were honored to be there. I just cannot believe the amount of people, the support you felt from everybody who was there," Becky Ewing told FOX 9, saying the entire night was surreal – from the gigantic crowd, to spending time backstage with second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

They received the opportunity through the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) – an organization that provides comfort and resources for those grieving the loss of a military loved one.



Becky's son, U.S. Army Sergeant Zach Ewing tragically passed away in 2016 from a rare and aggressive cancer that was diagnosed during his deployment.

"He would have been super excited to be able to know that we were able to participate in something like this," said Ewing.

The family is now heading back home to Minnesota, full of memories and gratitude for the experience of a lifetime.