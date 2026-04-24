Blaine elementary teacher sentenced to work release for filming up minor's dress

The Brief Jason Allen Bassett, 56, of Blaine, has been sentenced by authorities after they say it was discovered he filmed a video up a minor’s dress. As part of his sentencing, he has been sentenced to 364 days in Anoka County jail, with 358 days of that time being stayed for four years – meaning he won’t serve any time in jail without recurring charges. He was also sentenced to six days of work release, and will remain on probation for four years.



A former Jefferson Elementary school teacher has been sentenced after authorities discovered a video in which he pointed a camera up the dress of a minor that he accidentally to one of his daughters.

Jefferson Elementary teacher sentenced

Jason Allen Bassett has been sentenced to five counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor – a gross misdemeanor – for actions that occurred in June 2025.

As part of the agreement, he has been sentenced to 364 days in Anoka County jail, with 358 days of that time being stayed for four years – meaning he won’t actually serve any time without recurring charges.

He was also sentenced to six days of work release, and will remain on probation for four years, according to Anoka County sentencing documents.

The backstory:

On June 2, 2025, Blaine police say they received a report regarding a Jefferson Elementary school teacher who had possession of a video that showed him pointing a camera up the dress of a minor.

The complaint states that her ex-husband accidentally sent their daughter a video that showed him pointing a camera up the child's dress, according to charges.

The charges say that a detective reviewed the video and observed Bassett’s face before it showed him walking over to a young girl approximately 8 to 10 years old, who was washing cupboards in a classroom when Bassett encouraged her to reach higher – he then moved the camera underneath her dress, and the recording showed the child's underwear before he quickly moved the camera and the recording stopped.

Based on images captured, officers were able to identify Bassett as the teacher who recorded and possessed the video.

When interviewed at the Blaine Police Department, Bassett admitted that he recorded the video of the third-grade student at the end of the school day, saying he did so, "for the thrill of it," and admitting he knew it was wrong.