Minnesota 4th of July fireworks: Where to watch

The Brief This year, Independence Day marks the 250th anniversary of America's freedom with the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Several Minnesota communities will hold their annual July 4 fireworks. Check out the list below for some of the most popular shows.



This year, the Fourth of July is on a Saturday as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary of signing the Declaration of Independence.

It’s a time where we celebrate our freedom, get outside in the summer and check out some fireworks. If you want to go see a fireworks display this year, but aren’t sure where to go, here’s a list of some popular displays.

Fourth of July Fireworks displays

Minneapolis – Red, White & Boom

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is thrilled to bring back Red, White & BOOM! returns to the Mississippi Riverfront – bringing a full day of free programming, community celebration, and one of the most anticipated fireworks shows in the state.

With more than 50,000 attendees, this all-day event stretches from morning movement to late-night music, ending with fireworks over the river at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, July 4, fireworks will be on display between 8-10 p.m. at Water Works Park and along West River Parkway.

My St. Paul Fourth of July

Celebrate the holiday at the Fourth of July Parade in the St. Anthony Park Neighborhood. Kick things off with an early morning distance race. Enjoy the colorful parade at 11 a.m., then stake out a patch of grass starting to enjoy the program and live music at the Langford Park bandstand.

Edina Fourth of July

Sponsored by Explore Edina, Independence Day fireworks will be held near dusk July 4 at Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St. The First John Philip Sousa Memorial Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks will follow.

Bemidji Fourth of July

The Annual Water Carnival is organized by the Bemidji Jaycees. A celebrated feature of this event is the Red, White & BOOM Firework Spectacular, which will illuminate the skies over Lake Bemidji on July 4 at dusk. For optimal viewing, head to the southern end of Lake Bemidji.

Excelsior Fourth of July

Celebrate Independence Day and enjoy the only public fireworks display over Lake Minnetonka. Explore downtown Excelsior, support local businesses, and find a spot in Commons Park or near the water to see the fireworks at dusk on July 4.

Lakeville Fourth of July

Enjoy this year's fireworks display at dusk on July 4, which helps kick off the PAN-O-PROG ("Panorama of Progress") festival.

Mankato Fourth of July

On July 4, view the Red, Hot & Boom fireworks display from the Minnesota State University Mankato Athletic Fields (191 Stadium Road). Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m. Choreographed music can be heard on FM stations 93.1 (KATO), 94.1 (KXLP) and 96.7 (KDOG).

Pequot Lakes Fourth of July

The Stars and Stripes Days fireworks display will be held July 3 at dusk at Pequot Lakes High School practice field. Great viewing locations include Trailside Parks, Pequot Lakes School, and the TDS parking lot.

Shakopee – Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park hosts a family-friendly celebration on July 3, featuring live racing, music, face painting, pony rides, and more. Following the races, a spectacular fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m., viewable from the outdoor seating area.

Lake Waconia Fourth of July

The Lake Waconia Fireworks Festival, a cherished July 4 tradition, begins. Ideal viewing spots include Lake Waconia Regional Park, Lola's Lakehouse, InTowne Marina, Sovereign Estate Winery, Vandy's Grille, or on a boat out on the lake.