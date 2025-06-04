Blaine elementary teacher charged with filming up dress of minor: Charges

The Brief Jason Allen Bassett, 56, of Blaine, has been charged with invasion of a minor's privacy by Anoka County authorities after they say it was discovered he filmed a video filming up a minor’s dress. Authorities say they discovered the video after it was accidentally sent to one of his daughters. There is currently no indication a physical assault occurred, but the incident remains under investigation.



A Jefferson Elementary school teacher faces a gross misdemeanor after authorities discovered a video in which he pointed a camera up the dress of a minor after he accidentally sent the video to one of his daughters.

Jason Allen Bassett charged

What we know:

On June 2, 2025, Blaine police say they received a report regarding a Jefferson Elementary school teacher who had possession of a video that showed him pointing a camera up the dress of a minor. The complainant said that her ex-husband accidentally sent their daughter a video that showed him pointing a camera up the child's dress, according to charges.

Jefferson Elementary school teacher investigation

Dig deeper:

The charges say that a detective reviewed the video and observed Bassett’s face before it showed him walking over to a young girl approximately 8 to 10 years old.

According to charges, the girl was washing cupboards in a classroom when Bassett encouraged her to reach higher – he then moved the camera underneath her dress, and the recording showed the child's underwear before he quickly moved the camera and the recording stopped.

Based on images captured in the video, officers were able to identify Jason Allen Bassett as the teacher who recorded and possessed the video.

When interviewed at the Blaine Police Department, Bassett admitted that he recorded the video of the third-grade student at the end of the school day, saying he did so, "for the thrill of it," and admitting he knew it was wrong.

What's next:

Detectives have identified the victim and are continuing to analyze evidence to determine if there are more.

There is currently no indication a physical assault occurred, but the incident remains under investigation.

Bassett is currently being held in the Anoka County Jail until his first court appearance.