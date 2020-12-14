Black Lives Matter protests Ohio police killing in Edina, Minn.

Protesters marched through Edina, Minnesota Monday in an effort to raise awareness about the death of Casy Goodson in Ohio.

According to event organizers, Goodson’s death was a “heinous police killing.” They brought the protest to Edina because of Edina’s alleged silence about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Until there is justice, there will be no peace in any corner of Minnesota,” said organizers in a release.

The protest began in Pershing Park in Edina and marched through part of Edina’s shopping district.

At least eight organizations hosted the march Monday, demanding police reform bills in the Minnesota Senate be passed into law.