Supporting Minnesota small businesses this holiday season creates ripple effect

As you are shopping for gifts this holiday season, consider supporting your local small businesses. Especially on Small Business Saturday, coming up on November 30.

Small businesses across the Twin Cities metro said shopping local is an investment in your own communities and is worth much more than a simple transaction. It creates a ripple effect.

When you step into The Yarnery, you are greeted by a sea of colors.

"There’s so much potential when you look around," said Maretta Zilic a sales associate at The Yarnery.

It is a local yarn haven that is not new to town, but is in a new space on Saint Clair Avenue in Saint Paul.

Zilic said they needed space, not only for the yarn, but also for people to gather.

"We also have a large classroom. We also have a small kind of meeting space where we can have small classes or do individual lessons," said Zilic.

Small businesses in the Twin Cities metro said they hope people will turn to your neighborhood shop this holiday season because they, also, source local.

"We are really proud of our two local St. Paul hand dyers specifically. Knitting Lizard, wonderful, small business," said Zilic. ‘And Anthology Yard Company, we’ve had for a very long time."

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are roughly 550,000 small businesses in Minnesota.

Over on Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis, Butter Bakery Café, has also been serving neighbors for decades.

"Everything in that particular quiche, comes from Minnesota," said Daniel Swenson-Klatt, owner of Butter Bakery Café.

Swenson-Klatt said when customers come by to enjoy a popular éclair, it is much more than just a transaction. The impact can be felt by partners across the state and region. Because business owners know customers have a lot of choices when it comes to where to shop, they said keeping prices competitive is top of mind.

"Being a place where people can come back to that they know they can get a good value for," said Swenson-Klatt. "When they come back often enough and become a part of who we are, we have invested in each other, we can survive the ups and downs of any economy."

That is the connection that local businesses said weaves together every shop and person in a community.

"When you shop small, they will do well. And when they do well, you’ve got a stronger neighborhood and community to live in. Let’s help each other out," said Swenson-Klatt.

To find a participating store to support during Small Business Saturday and beyond, check out this locator here.