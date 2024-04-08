Black bear cub rescued on Highway 65 by Isanti County deputy

A black bear cub’s Sunday night adventure ended safely thanks to an Isanti County deputy and a good Samaritan.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Komosky, with the help of a good Samaritan, safely retrieved the cub on Highway 65 in Stanchfield Township. The cub was then relocated to a wooded area away from the roadway, where its mother and another cub awaited its arrival.

The sheriff’s office shared photographs of the encounter on Facebook. The pictures include Deputy Komosky carefully holding the cub wrapped in a pink towel and the cub's family waiting in the woods.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Isanti County Deputy Kosmosky pictured with a black bear cub. (Credit: Isanti County Sheriff's Office) From: Supplied

"Bear sightings continue to occur across the county and in the city of Cambridge," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. "We still encourage residents bring in bird feeders and keep trash contained and off the curb until garbage day."

Residents in a Cambridge neighborhood have reported recent sightings of a black bear, and one family is concerned about their blind relative. The bear wanders around a neighborhood near Paul’s Lake and reportedly roams the streets, digs through garbage cans, and helps itself to fruit.

"We are sighted. We can notice danger and avoid it, but she can't. She goes to walk out the door, and she doesn't know if there's a bear standing there," Vince previously told FOX 9 about his wife.

To avoid attracting bears, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends removing sources of foods such as bird feeders, feeding pets indoors, storing trash in bear-proof containers, and keeping barbecue grills clean.