Bear sightings concerning for blind Cambridge resident

There's a new face near Paul's Lake in Cambridge, but neighbors aren't happy he's there.

For the last week and a half, Vince - who asked FOX 9 not to reveal his identity - says his family has been scared in their own home by this black bear that's been roaming the streets, digging through garbage cans and helping himself to fruit.

"He sat on his haunches and reached up and was grabbing at the apples and stuff," said Vince.

Vince's wife is blind and has a service dog to get around with. Their trips outdoors are now full of anxiety and fear.

"We are sighted we can notice danger and avoid it, she can't. She goes to walk out the door, and she doesn't know if there's a bear standing there," said Vince.

He says they've brought their concerns about the bear to local authorities.

"(They) said we will not do anything for you unless somebody gets hurt," said Vince.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 9 they don't make safety calls when it comes to bears. That decision is left to the local sheriff and police departments.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the bear has been attracted to bird feeders and corn left out and is urging residents to bring food in at night.

It's not against the law to feed wild animals, but it's not advised.

"My wife is feeling like a hostage in our house because she can't just walk out the door and feel safe," said Vince, who hopes by sharing his story, the bear will be relocated and neighbors will be more mindful about food that's left out.