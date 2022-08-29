Bird Island survives 21-inning Town Ball thriller for playoff win

article

Bird Island outlasted the Loretto Larks after 21 innings of Town Ball baseball in the Class C playoffs on Sunday.

A single in the bottom of the 21st inning was enough to put a runner across, giving Bird Island the 3-2 win.

The Bird Island pitching staff finished the day with 662 pitches thrown during the five-hour, 36-minute marathon, according to Minnesota Baseball. Josh Kingery pitched 12 of the innings, throwing 169 pitches.

The Minnesota Baseball Association says it was the longest game in its history.

With the win, the Bird Island Bullfrogs advance to the round of 16. They plan the Red Wing Aces in Faribault on Saturday.