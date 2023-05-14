Expand / Collapse search
Bill would essentially ban active shooter simulations at Minnesota schools

By
Published 
Education
FOX 9

Bill would restrict shooting drills at MN schools

A bill working its way through the Minnesota legislation would overhaul how active shooter drills are conducted in schools.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A bill working through the Minnesota legislature would overhaul to how active shooter drills are conducted in schools.

This practice has sadly become more common in recent years. Those behind this bill argue that there is a better method than having schools simulate active shooter situations. The legislation would essentially ban active shooter training that simulates real-life scenarios, as these simulations have been widely criticized as doing more harm than good.

The bill would instead require schools to provide students with at least one hour of safety training per year, as well as require districts to adopt a uniform standard for drills.