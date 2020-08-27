Biden will campaign in Minnesota, Wisconsin after Labor Day, he tells donors

article

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to hold in-person campaign events in Minnesota, Wisconsin and other swing states after Labor Day consistent with each state's guidelines on gatherings, Biden told donors at a virtual fundraiser on Thursday evening.

“I’m a tactile politician. I really miss being able to, you know, grab hands, shake hands, you can’t do that now. But I can in fact appear beyond virtually, in person, in many of these places," Biden told supporters, according to a pool report.

Biden said he would meet people in communities and at local businesses, and slammed President Donald Trump for holding "irresponsible rallies." Biden's campaign will follow local guidelines and abide by state rules about how many people can assemble, the former vice president said.

A visit to Minnesota would be Biden's first since launching his presidential campaign more than one year ago. He did not campaign in Minnesota before the state's March presidential primary, which he won.

President Trump has made five visits to Minnesota over the past 26 months, including a rally at an airport hangar in Mankato last week where a few hundred people gathered with limited social distancing.

The Trump campaign has zeroed in on the state in its re-election strategy. Minnesota has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972, though Trump lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 1.5 points in 2016.

Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to campaign in Duluth on Friday.

