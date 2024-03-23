Biden, Trump secure victories in Louisiana's presidential primary after securing nominations

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
12
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Clay County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Traverse County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County

Biden, Trump secure victories in Louisiana's presidential primary after securing nominations

By Chris Williams
Updated  March 23, 2024 8:58pm CDT
2024 Election
Fox TV Stations

Louisiana and Missouri primary elections

Voters are hitting the polls in both Missouri and Louisiana. Missouri with a one sided election only holding an election for Democratic candidates today, while voters in Louisiana elections are being held both Republican and Democrat.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump continue to rack up delegates despite having secured their nominations after winning Louisiana's primary on Saturday.

Biden also appeared in Missouri's Democratic primary. However, results are not expected to be reported until next week.

The men's victories are not a surprise. Biden and Trump have already beaten their major competitors. But the primary races are still closely watched by insiders for turnout and signs of protest voters.

RELATED: Pence declines to endorse Trump, won't back Biden

For Biden, some liberals are registering their anger with Israel’s war against Hamas following the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack. More than 30,000 people, two-thirds of them women and children, have been reported killed by Gaza authorities since Israel launched its offensive. A protest movement launched by Arab American communities in Michigan has spread to several other states.

2024 Presidential Election: Biden vs. Trump

Arizona will be a key battleground state in November for both Biden and Trump as they seek another term in the White House.

Trump is his party’s dominant figure and has locked up a third straight Republican nomination. But he faces dissent from people worried about the immense legal jeopardy he faces or critical of his White House term, which ended shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection mounted by his supporters and fueled by his false theories of election fraud.

Saturday’s primary was the Missouri Democratic Party’s first party-run presidential contest since a new law took effect in August 2022. Louisiana’s primaries, meanwhile, come almost four years after the state was the first to postpone its primaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Missouri election results

Louisiana election results

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 