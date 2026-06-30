Betty Danger's iconic revolving dining Ferris wheel in Minneapolis is now for sale

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The Brief The custom Ferris wheel from Betty Danger’s is now up for sale and can be moved to a new location. Designed for dining, it features 16 gondolas with tables and cup holders, seating up to 64 adults. Owner Leslie Bock hopes the wheel will remain in Minneapolis, but it is available separately from the restaurant property.



A one-of-a-kind Ferris wheel that once defined the Betty Danger’s experience is now available for purchase, offering a unique opportunity for a new owner.

Custom dining Ferris wheel up for grabs

What we know:

The 20-meter (65-foot) Ferris wheel was custom-engineered in collaboration with Leslie Bock, former owner of Betty Danger’s, and built by Italian manufacturer SBF Visa. The wheel was designed as a "revolving dining patio" rather than a typical amusement ride.

Each of the 16 gondolas comes equipped with a center swivel dining table and cupholders, allowing up to 64 adults to enjoy food and drinks while taking in city and riverfront views. The wheel is fully operational and in excellent condition.

Bock shared, "We wanted to contribute to the experiences Minneapolis has to offer. It became a signature attraction. We worked hand-in-hand with the manufacturer to create a specialized attraction. A memorable dining and cocktail experience. Our original hope was the property and dining wheel would remain together, but the feedback we’ve received from our brokers is that potential tenants or buyers of the former Betty Danger’s site may not want this asset. We realize not every restaurant owner is going to want to go into the ‘eatertainery’ business, so we decided we are open to separating the assets."

Bock also noted that, while not exactly portable, the wheel can be disassembled and relocated.

"We really hope it stays in Minneapolis," said Bock.

The wheel’s design and its unique dining concept set it apart from traditional Ferris wheels, making it a rare find for anyone looking to create a standout attraction.

Betty Danger’s closed in 2022, and was purchased by Joe Radaich, who owned Sporty’s Pub and Grill/Como Tap in Minneapolis, for $3.5 million. Radaich’s Hey Y’all, Tipsy Taco Bar opened in May 2025, but closed in February.

A rare opportunity for a new owner

Why you should care:

The availability of this custom Ferris wheel presents a chance for another business or venue to offer a memorable dining experience in Minneapolis or beyond. Its unique design and history as a local landmark make it a valuable asset for those seeking to stand out. The wheel can be acquired on its own, or together with the former Betty Danger’s restaurant property, giving flexibility to potential buyers.

The hope from Bock and her team is that the wheel will continue to be a part of the Minneapolis experience. The Ferris wheel has become a symbol of creative dining and entertainment in the city, and its future location could help shape the next chapter of local "eatertainment."

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear where the Ferris wheel will end up or who will purchase it, and there is no timeline for its relocation or sale.