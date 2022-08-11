Beto O'Rourke curses at heckler who laughed while he discussed Uvalde shooting during campaign stop

Democratic candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke snapped back at a heckler who laughed while he talked about the school shooting in Uvalde.

During a campaign stop in Mineral Falls, O'Rourke described the weapon used by the Robb Elementary School shooter as a weapon "originally designed for use on the battlefields" when the man started to laugh.

"It may be funny to you, m*********er, but it's not funny to me, okay?" O'Rourke responded.

The Democratic candidate received a standing ovation from his supporters.

RELATED: Uvalde, Texas school shooting body cam footage released

Shortly after his speech, O'Rourke tweeted, "Nothing more serious to me than getting justice for the families in Uvalde and stopping this from ever happening again."

19 children and two teachers were killed in the Uvalde shooting in May.

O'Rourke confronted Governor Greg Abbott at a press conference following the shooting, saying the governor hadn't done enough to prevent mass shootings.

"The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you’re doing nothing," O'Rourke said.

RELATED: Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas school shooting press conference: ‘You’re doing nothing’

A recent YouGov poll shows Abbott leading O'Rourke by 5 points in November's governor race.