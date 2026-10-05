Benton County motorcycle crash kills 66-year-old Minneapolis man

The Brief A 66-year-old Minneapolis man is dead after a collision that occurred at 2:40 p.m. Oct. 4 in Minden Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities believe the driver of a motorcycle did not stop at a stop sign before the crash. The sheriff’s office said the other driver and five passengers were not seriously hurt.



Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash of a motorcyclist in Benton County.

Minden Township motorcycle crash leaves rider dead

What we know:

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 4, it received a report of a crash between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of 35th Avenue Southeast and 2nd Street Southeast in Minden Township.

Authorities say that at the scene they found a 66-year-old Minneapolis man with life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office says he was driving a 2022 BMW motorcycle south on 35th Avenue Southeast, while Ahmed Mohamud Haji Isse, 46, of St. Cloud, was driving a 2016 Honda Odyssey west on 2nd Street Southeast.

Authorities say that evidence at the scene indicates the front of the Honda hit the BMW from the side of the intersection. Witness statements indicate the motorcycle did not stop at the sign and drove in front of the Honda just before the crash, according to deputies.