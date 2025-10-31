Benton Co. shooting: Man sentenced to more than 76 years for shooting 5 officers

The Brief A Benton County judge sentenced a man to more than 76 years in prison for shooting at law enforcement officers when they were serving a search warrant in October 2023. Five officers were shot during the incident, with three being treated for gunshot wounds, while the other two were saved by their ballistic vests. A jury convicted the man on 15 criminal charges, including seven counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.



A man who admitted to opening fire on police when they were serving a warrant at his home in Benton County was sentenced after being convicted on 15 criminal counts.

Karl Holmberg, 66, was sentenced to 918 months, more than 76 years, in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder of a peace officer, first-degree assault, drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sheriff praises judge's decision

What they're saying:

Sheriff Joel Brott released the following statement on the sentencing:

"We are grateful for the judge’s sentence, which ensures that the defendant won’t be able to perpetuate this type of reckless violence again. This incident highlights the potential dangers law enforcement officers face every day. We are extremely fortunate that the injuries sustained by these brave officers were not more serious."

Man found guilty of shooting 5 officers on drug task force

The backstory:

Holmberg was found guilty on all charges over the course of a two-week trial back in August.

A jury convicted him on charges related to the shooting of five Benton County officers who were serving a search warrant at his home in Glendorado Township, Benton County, on Oct. 12, 2023.

One officer sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm, a second officer was shot in the chest and hip and a third officer was shot in the right hand, with all three receiving urgent medical care.

Another two officers were saved from severe injuries when gunfire struck their ballistic vests.

Benton County officer shooting

Dig deeper:

Holmberg allegedly told his wife it was "his day to die" before firing at law enforcement, court records detail.

Court documents filed in Benton County court say members of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force attempted to execute a search warrant at Holmberg’s residence on the 200 block of 10th Avenue Northeast in Princeton when five officers were shot.

Holmberg’s wife told authorities she was woken up by Holmberg stating "they were here" and saw multiple guns on the bed. The wife checked the security camera and saw law enforcement outside, and he indicated it was "his day to die," charges say.

Authorities then announced their presence and entered the home. The six officers approached the closed bedroom door, and as they tried to go inside, Holmberg allegedly started "blindly shooting." His wife said he asked her to "join the fight" and called her a "coward" for not doing so, court records explained.

Officers then returned fire and retreated from the home. Five officers were injured in the shooting. One officer suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, another was shot in the chest and hip, and a third officer was shot in the hand.

Two other officers were shot in their bulletproof vests and transported to a St. Cloud Hospital but were later discharged. The sixth officer was not injured.

Holmberg was later taken into custody after a standoff with authorities. He told investigators he suffered a gunshot wound to the foot during the encounter, according to court records.