Benefit held for Robbinsdale family after devastating car crash

Bubbly and joyful, the color pink embodies everything Emily Gerding was. This weekend, Robbinsdale was bathed in the color to honor and support her family, torn apart by tragedy.

Exactly one month ago, Emily Gerding and her husband, John, were on their way home from a baby shower when their minivan was hit by a speeding driver at Orchard and 36th Avenue North in Robbinsdale.

Emily, 34, was killed, and John was critically injured. The other driver, 20-year-old Quintin Hudson, is currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail on multiple charges, including criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation, and fleeing a police officer.

"It's going to be a long road for him (John) to get back to being the daddy that he wants to be," said longtime family friend Lisa Crandall.

John is now out of the hospital, but the recovery process is just beginning for him and his two daughters.

"They did have to celebrate their mommy's birthday and the 3-year-old had her birthday all in the same week, so that had to be heartbreaking," said Crandall, who knew she wanted to do something more for the family, so she started organizing a fundraiser.

"When word got out, we wanted to raise money after the GoFundMe, they just called and texted and messaged on Facebook...'what can I do? What do you need?," said Crandall.

One of those people was Jackie Eagles, who manages the Eagle Nest Lounge. On Saturday, their doors were open for a silent auction and beer bust, with all proceeds benefiting the Gerdings.

Crandall says she's been blown away by how the community has rallied around this family and knows that support will continue for years to come.

"It's an outpouring of love," said Crandall.