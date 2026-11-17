The Brief A Minnesota Chamber of Commerce report says Minnesota’s per capita economic growth in 2025 was ahead of only Utah’s. The report says Minnesota’s workforce growth has ranked 33rd in the nation’s since 2019, with immigrants from other countries driving all population growth until 2025. Business groups and DFL-aligned groups back ideas like permitting changes, more housing and cheaper child care, but taxes could split them at the Capitol.



A new Chamber of Commerce report says Minnesota's economic growth has stalled even as the state continues to rank well on several broader measures, and the debate over how to restart growth could turn on taxes.

Chamber of Commerce report

By the numbers:

Minnesota’s economy grew slower per person than every state except Utah in 2025, according to the Chamber. The group also says the state’s workforce growth has been in the bottom half nationwide since 2019, with immigrants from other countries driving all population growth until 2025.

Minnesota still ranks near the top long term in income per person, job growth and business survival rate. U.S. News & World Report also ranked Minnesota the third-best state overall in 2026, with high grades for business environment and economic opportunity.

What they're saying:

"We need consumers, we need workers," said Doug Loon, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Republicans called the Chamber’s new report a flashing red warning light.

Where common ground could break

There is broad agreement that the trends are not good, but finding solutions may be harder when the conversation turns to taxes.

Amy Klobuchar’s Election Day victory speech also included several Chamber priorities.

"We are gonna have a growth mindset and we’re gonna have a growth agenda," said Klobuchar.

Local perspective:

Some of the Chamber’s ideas line up with proposals that could draw wider support — including faster permitting, closer cooperation between schools and businesses, and more housing supply to make Minnesota more affordable and attractive.

"Their first policy idea is we need a reform permitting so things can get built faster. Great, let’s do that. Their second policy recommendation is that they want to increase cooperation between the education system and businesses. Great, let’s invest in our public schools. Let’s invest in public colleges and universities," said Jake Schwitzer of the North Star Policy Alliance.

Another point of agreement is making child care more affordable to attract workers, but paying for that could become a sticking point in the new DFL trifecta.

Big picture view:

The DFL’s focus on easing the burden for workers could clash with the Chamber’s call to ease the tax burden on businesses. "In order to fix that, one way is to trim government, but it’s also about how do you grow the economic pie so that we have more income coming in and more growth that then triggers more growth," said Loon.