Becker students hold 9/11 flag parade in remembrance of attacks

Students at Becker High School held a flag parade in commemoration of the 9/11 attack anniversary on Wednesday.

What we know

In recent years, students at the high school have held a parade in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"Our students have traditionally taken it upon themselves to mobilize and organize to recognize some memorable dates in our history," Becker High School Principal David Kreft told FOX 9. "On 9/11 and Veterans Day each year, student leaders take steps to gather at a nearby city park to drive to school on those days with their American flags proudly displayed from their vehicles. They thenpark together on the edge of the school parking lot to display a powerful representation of remembrance and patriotism. The student leadership displayed and the level of patriotism is a strong symbol of the care our students have in their county and community."

According to Becker Police Department Chief Brent Baloun, students proactively reached out to their department to see if police would be willing to lead the group of flag-bearing vehicles through Becker.

"The kids have been doing this for several years, but have now asked for our assistance, and we are more than happy to help," Baloun told FOX 9. "[Students] began the procession around town, ultimately ending at the high school."

As years have passed, those who participated weren’t even born yet in 2001, but have used the parade as a way to show support to those who lost their lives, and continue to deal with the aftermath.

9/11 events

In New York, presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shook hands and stood together on Wednesday as they joined thousands at Ground Zero to honor those killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz plans to hold a 9/11 commemorative event at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.