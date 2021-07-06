BCA: Shotgun found at scene of deadly police shooting in Olivia, Minn.

article

Authorities recovered a shotgun from the scene of the deadly police shooting in Olivia, Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Family members identified the man killed was 32-year-old Ricardo Torres, Jr. of Olivia. According to the BCA, Olivia Police Officer Aaron Clouse, an 11-year veteran, shot Torres.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday in an alley near the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue. An ambulance took Torres to a hospital, where he later died. Crime scene investigators found a shotgun near where Torres was shot, the BCA states.

Sources close to police told FOX 9 Officer Clouse was confronted by Torres in the alley. Clouse thought he was staring straight down the barrel of a sawed-off shotgun from just a few feet away and when Torres refused to drop the weapon, Clouse opened fire.

The Olivia Police Department is not equipped with body cameras. There is no known video of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCA at (651)793-7000.

Advertisement

The case remains under investigation by the BCA, which will turn over its findings to the Renville County Attorney's Office to review for a charging decision.