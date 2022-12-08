BCA says it is investigating after inmate found unresponsive in Beltrami jail

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been brought in to investigate after an inmate was found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail.

In a short release on Thursday, the BCA said it had been called in after the inmate, who hasn't yet been named, was found unresponsive in a cell on Wednesday. That inmate is currently being treated at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. The BCA says he is on life support.

The BCA says more information will be released pending an investigation. However, in a release on Thursday, Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said the inmate was "attempting to take their own life" when he was discovered.