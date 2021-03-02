BCA: Pair of brothers shot and killed by police officer Saturday in Wadena County

A pair of brothers from Sebeka, Minnesota have been identified as the victims of a police shooting Saturday night in Wadena County.

According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, 42-year-old David Savela and 36-year-old Shannon Savela both died of multiple gunshot wounds in the incident that occurred in North Germany Township, Minnesota after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Two law enforcement officers were also shot in the incident. They were Wadena County Deputy Troy Mayer, an 11-year veteran, and Sebeka Police Officer Jason Worm, a 10-year veteran. Mayer deployed his Taser and was shot and injured Saturday night. Worm was struck by gunfire in his bullet-resistant vest and was uninjured. Both men are on standard administrative leave.

According to the BCA, Mayer went to pull over David Savela’s vehicle for speeding before 9 p.m. Saturday, but he did not stop. A short pursuit ended when David Savela attempted to spin his vehicle around and got stuck in the snow near 205th and 270th Avenues.

He refused to exit the vehicle or identify himself and then his brother arrived at the scene and approached the traffic stop.

Mayer then deployed his Taser at David Savela, but it was ineffective. Mayer then pulled Savela from his vehicle, leading to a struggle on the ground next to the driver’s side of the car.

Officer Worm then arrived and told Shannon Savela to leave. Worm joined Mayer in trying to take David Savela into custody.

It was then that the BCA says Shannon Savela went to the passenger side of the car and started shooting, hitting both law enforcement officers.

The officers retreated and David Savela then pointed his gun at the officers. Worm fired his gun, hitting David Savela. Shannon Savela then pointed his gun at Worm, who fired and hit Shannon Savela.

David Savela died at the scene and Shannon Savela died at the hospital in Wadena.

Mayer was hospitalized and released the next day.

The BCA also says a civilian passenger was riding with the deputy and never left the vehicle during the incident. They were uninjured.

The BCA investigation of this incident is ongoing. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Wadena County Attorney’s Office for review.