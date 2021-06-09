BCA 'not aware of any video' of deadly shooting of Winston Smith

article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is not aware of any video of the deadly law enforcement shooting of Winston Smith, according to an update released Wednesday.

Smith was shot and killed at a Minneapolis parking garage last week after a U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest him on a warrant. According to the BCA, a Hennepin County deputy and a Ramsey County deputy fired their weapons. Since the deputies were working undercover at the time, the BCA is prohibited from releasing their identities.

Evidence shows that Smith fired a gun from inside the vehicle and shell casings were found by the driver's seat, the BCA states. According to the medical examiner, Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA is asking for anyone who may have video of the incident to call their agency at (651)793-7000.

Due to the U.S. Marshal Service policy, local law enforcement was not allowed to use their body cameras while serving on the task force. Sheriffs from Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties have since announced their deputies will not serve on a U.S. Marshal Service task force until body cameras are allowed.

Other responding officers on the task force during the incident came from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Department of Corrections, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshal Service.