BCA investigating mother’s injury in deadly December Minneapolis police shooting

article

The mother of the man shot and killed by Minneapolis police in December may also have been injured during the police encounter, according to recently filed court documents.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, on Dec. 15 police responded to a report of a man, later identified as Chiasher Vue, shooting a gun inside a home in the 3100 block of Thomas Avenue North in Minneapolis. Police used a translator to speak with Vue, eventually convincing him to come outside. Vue appeared in the doorway with a rifle and began shooting at the officers. Police fired back, killing Vue. In the aftermath, dozens of bullet holes were found at the home as well as at least three bullet holes at neighbor's home across the street.

Nine Minneapolis police officers fired their weapons during the incident, one of which used less lethal ammunition, according to the BCA.

While some family members had gotten out of the home, Vue's mother was still inside during the exchange of gunfire, according to the search warrant. Previous updates from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated the family member who stayed inside the home was not injured and was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital to be evaluated for an unrelated condition.

However in the recently filed search warrant, a BCA special agent states they learned last week after interviewing Vue's mother that she suffered "an injury to her right shoulder from either a piece of shrapnel, a projectile or some other object related to the officers firing toward the residence."

She stayed in the hospital for four to five days for treatment, the document states.

In order to corroborate the mother's statement about her injury, the special agent filed a search warrant for a copy of her medical records from her hospital stay. Those records will be eventually be shared with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Advertisement

The case remains under investigation by the BCA.