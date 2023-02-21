BCA investigating after deputies shoot man in northern Minnesota

The Minnesota BCA says it is investigating two use-of-force incidents in northern Minnesota on Tuesday.

The first happened around 2 p.m. in Pine City. During that incident, BCA investigators say Pine County deputies were attempting to arrest a man on a felony warrant when deputies fired shots.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The man who was shot was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, investigators say.

The BCA says deputies were wearing body cameras during the incident.

In a separate statement, BCA investigators also said they were reviewing another use-of-force incident in Pine County, this one along I-35 near Sandstone. In this incident, the BCA says state troopers were pursuing a vehicle on I-35 when they attempted to use stop sticks to disable the vehicle a few miles south of Sandstone.

It's unclear if the sticks worked, the BCA says, but the vehicle went off the road.

The BCA says the man stayed in the vehicle after the crash and ultimately deputies approached the vehicle – with one firing a "less-than-lethal" round to break a window.

Inside the vehicle, investigators say the man was dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The BCA says a handgun was found inside the vehicle as well. No trooper or deputy fired their service weapon during the change, deputies said.

The BCA says the investigation into both incidents is ongoing. Further information will be released going forward.