BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting along Burnsville highway

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officers involved in a shooting that left a suspect dead Sunday afternoon in Burnsville, Minnesota.

According to officials, at about 2:44 p.m., police tried to pull over a truck for having stolen plates. A short time later the truck crashed into another vehicle at South Cross Drive and Buck Hill Road. The truck continued before becoming disabled at South Cross Drive and Burnhaven Drive.

The driver fled the scene and entered a restaurant on the 14000 block of Buck Hill Road, snatched a customer’s keys from their table and fled in their vehicle.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle heading north on 35W, and a pursuit began. During the pursuit, the suspect shot at officers several times.

Officials said the driver got off on Highway 13, slowed the vehicle and jumped out. He ran from the entrance ramp onto Highway 13 and pointed a gun at an oncoming vehicle, whose driver then turned into the grass median. As the suspect attempted to flee the area, officers on the entrance ramp shot at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as 30-year-old Bradley Michael Olsen of Dresser, Wisconsin.

The BCA identified the officers as Sgt. Dan Anderson, Sgt. Brent Murray, Officer Paul Oelrich, and Officer Christ Walswick. All officers fired their service weapons, and all are on standard administrative leave.

The BCA is not aware of any other people who were injured during the incident.

A female passenger who was in the truck with Olsen left the scene and was later taken into custody by Lakeville Police. She was interviewed by BCA agents and released.

The BCA will determine whether video from officer-worn body cameras captured the incident. The Burnsville Police Department does not have dash cameras. Portions of the incident were captured on MnDOT traffic cameras.