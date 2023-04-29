BCA identifies man found dead in St. Cloud park day after police pursuit

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man found dead in a St. Cloud park Tuesday, one day after he was involved in an encounter with police.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 39-year-old David Eugene Salinas. The cause and manner of death are still undetermined, but preliminary autopsy reports indicated there were no signs of physical trauma, hypothermia or drowning. Toxicology reports are still pending.

St. Cloud police found Salinas on April 25 just before 8 a.m. Police had an encounter with him the day before in a parking lot near the park after a report of a "suspicious man possibly using drugs in a vehicle." Officers said the man gave them a fake name when they asked for his identification and took off running when they told him he was under arrest.

During the chase, officers say they attempted to use a Taser, but it was "unsuccessful." The suspect continued running along 33rd Avenue South, but police lost track of him after he climbed a fence. Officers were unable to find the man after further searches, including drone efforts.

The St. Cloud Police Department asked the BCA to take over the death investigation since officers had been involved in a chase with him the night before.

Officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident, and the BCA is reviewing the footage.

The BCA said they also determined Salinas was wanted on multiple felony warrants and had absconded from the custody of the Minnesota Department of Corrections, but did not say what the warrants were for.