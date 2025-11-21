BCA identifies Cass County deputies, man in fatal use-of-force incident

The Brief The Minnesota BCA identified two Cass County deputies involved in a fatal use-of-force incident in Turtle Lake Township. The man who died was identified as 37-year-old James Weyaus. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Cass County Attorney’s Office for review.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal apprehension has identified the man who died, and the two deputies involved in the fatal use-of-force incident in Turtle Lake Township.

What we know:

According to a press release, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased individual as 37-year-old James Weyaus, of Onigum.

The BCA identified Cass County Deputy Kaleb Cherne and Deputy David Donner as the authorities involved in the incident. Cherne, with three years of experience, and Donner, with six years, have been placed on critical incident leave.

The backstory:

The BCA's preliminary investigation revealed that deputies responded to a shots-fired report on Nov. 16 near the 8400 block of Old Agency Trail Northwest. Upon arrival, they encountered Weyaus walking alone on County Road 13.

When Deputy Cherne attempted to speak with him, Weyaus fled on foot and exchanged gunfire with the deputy, resulting in Cherne being shot in the leg. Deputy Donner saw Weyaus emerge onto the roadway and fired at him. The BCA said Weyaus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Cherne was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

What we don't know:

The BCA is handling the investigation at the request of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Crime scene personnel recovered a 9mm handgun, a holster, and shell casings. Body-worn cameras captured parts of the incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Cass County Attorney’s Office for review.

It remains unclear what led to the initial shots fired report and the events leading up to the confrontation with Weyaus.