Barron County Sheriff's Office investigating stabbing death, deadly car crash

Two people who law enforcement sources say were at one time “romantically linked” died in separate incidents in Barron County, Wisconsin Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old Audra Poppe was found stabbed to death inside a mobile home in Cameron, Wisconsin at 10:51 a.m.

Approximately five hours earlier, Poppe’s car was involved in a deadly crash near Barron after the driver, 21-year-old Eldon Jackson, crossed the centerline and struck a dump truck on Highway 8.

First responders pronounced Jackson dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Poppe was found inside the mobile home where Jackson lived.

Both incidents remain under investigation. The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public and they are not looking for any suspects at the time.

