Barron County sheriff's deputy shoots, critically injures man during standoff

Wisconsin authorities are investigating after a Barron County sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a man during a standoff Wednesday night.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Mikana for a wellness check on a man who had threatened a neighbor. When officers arrived, they found the man barricaded in a room with a firearm.

A standoff ensued, during which the man reportedly pointed his firearm at a deputy, DCI said. The deputy then shot at the man, striking him.

The man was airlifted to the hospital, where is he currently in stable, but critical condition.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The officer involved has been placed on standard administrative leave.

DCI is leading the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol. The investigation is ongoing.